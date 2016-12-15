© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Judicial Equality for Mental Illness Makes Strides in Reform

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 15, 2016 at 3:07 PM CST
JEMI.jpg
JEMI
/
Judicial Equality for Mental Illness members pose at an Arkansas Citizens First Congress meeting in Little Rock.

The Judicial Equality for Mental Illness coalition, or JEMI, established in 2012, has been pressing for mental health care crisis intervention facilities and resources for individuals with mental illness to divert them from jails or even state prison. We get a progress report.   

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories JEMI
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content