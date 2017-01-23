© 2022 KUAF
Two-State Water Panel Issues Water Quality Standard Recommendation

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 23, 2017 at 12:37 PM CST
courtesy
University of Arkansas
A two-state scientific panel facilitated by the Governors of Arkansas and Oklahoma has come to an agreement on a water quality phosphorous standard for Oklahoma's scenic rivers, drained by a watershed shared by both states. Panel member, Brian Haggard, director of the Arkansas Water Resources Center at the University of Arkansas, explains.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
