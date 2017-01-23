Two-State Water Panel Issues Water Quality Standard Recommendation

A two-state scientific panel facilitated by the Governors of Arkansas and Oklahoma has come to an agreement on a water quality phosphorous standard for Oklahoma's scenic rivers, drained by a watershed shared by both states. Panel member, Brian Haggard, director of the Arkansas Water Resources Center at the University of Arkansas, explains.
