University of Arkansas

University of Arkansas Planning New Program for Students with Intellectual Disabilities

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 26, 2017 at 2:11 PM CST
University of Arkansas Media Relations
Dr. Tom Smith, former dean of the College of Education and Health Professions, inside a pre-school program for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder last year.

Next fall, the University of Arkansas will enroll students with intellectual disabilities under a new four-year college enrichment program adapted especially to their post-secondary needs. Dr. Tom Smith, professor of special education, is helping to facilitate the transitional vocational program.

