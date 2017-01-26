University of Arkansas Planning New Program for Students with Intellectual Disabilities

Next fall, the University of Arkansas will enroll students with intellectual disabilities under a new four-year college enrichment program adapted especially to their post-secondary needs. Dr. Tom Smith, professor of special education, is helping to facilitate the transitional vocational program.
