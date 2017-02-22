© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

New Federal Immigration Enforcement to Expand in Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 22, 2017 at 1:58 PM CST
immigration_enforce.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Immigration attorney Laura Ferner at her firm Cypert, Crouch, Clark & Harwell in Springdale.

John Kelly, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, on Tuesday released two detailed enforcement implementation memos to fulfill President Trump’s executive order on immigration and border security. We talk with a local immigration attorney about the new guidelines.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Immigration
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content