Mount Kessler's Rock City Trail Closes For Rehabilitation
Some of the so-called social trails on the Rock City trail made by visitors. They are usually covered with leaves and fallen trees to keep users on the designated trai.
These signs can be seen in several locations at the top of Mount Kessler.
Trees that have been stacked and burned on the city-owned side of Mount Kessler on Serpentine trail.
Trees that have been stacked and burned on the city-owned side of Mount Kessler on Serpentine trail.
The popular Rock City Trail at Mount Kessler in Fayetteville will close March 1st for rehabilitation purposes. The Mount Kessler Greenways Stewardship Committee plans to study ways to preserve the trail and make it more sustainable after Rock City has been overused the last couple of years. Rock City is on private property, but hikers, runners and mountain bikers can still use the city-owned trails on Mount Kessler, which can be accessed via Kessler Mountain Regional Park on W. Judge Cummings Road.