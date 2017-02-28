Mount Kessler's Rock City Trail Closes For Rehabilitation

The popular Rock City Trail at Mount Kessler in Fayetteville will close March 1st for rehabilitation purposes. The Mount Kessler Greenways Stewardship Committee plans to study ways to preserve the trail and make it more sustainable after Rock City has been overused the last couple of years. Rock City is on private property, but hikers, runners and mountain bikers can still use the city-owned trails on Mount Kessler, which can be accessed via Kessler Mountain Regional Park on W. Judge Cummings Road.