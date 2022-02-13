Mt. Kessler

-
The fifth annual Kessler Trail Run is set for this Saturday at 9 am. The run is sponsored by the Fayetteville Natural Heritage Association and helps raise…
The popular Rock City Trail at Mount Kessler in Fayetteville will close March 1st for rehabilitation purposes. The Mount Kessler Greenways Stewardship…
The first phase of construction of Kessler Mountain Regional Park is complete. This portion of the project cost nearly $11 million and included the…
Last weekend, a 24-hour marathon took place on Fayetteville’s newly acquired Mount Kessler Preserve. As Jacqueline Froelich reports, this was no sporting…
A long-ago vision has become reality as public access to Mount Kessler officially opened in Fayetteville yesterday.