Ozarks at Large Stories

Bentonville Central American Couple Threatened with Deportation

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published March 14, 2017 at 12:08 PM CDT
ice_fvlle.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Jose Aristondo and Pastor Amanda Aristondo outside ICE headquarters in Fayetteville.

Amanda Aristondo, who pastors a Bentonville church, and her husband Jose--Guatemalan nationals living on expired visas in Northwest Arkansas--face deportation under expedited immigration orders newly issued by the Trump administration. A vigil was staged by Arkansas United Community Coalition outside ICE headquarters in Fayetteville as the couple were meeting with ICE agents. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
