Ozarks at Large Stories

Continued Research Unearths More Details About Early Human Relative

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published May 30, 2017 at 1:20 PM CDT
1 of 2
A 2015 rendering shows what Homo naledi might have looked like.
Mark Thiessen/National Geographic
2 of 2
Lucas Delezene with Homo naledi fossils
courtesy

In 2013, a team of cavers in South Africa discovered human-like fossils, which were eventually identified as a near relative to modern humans that is now known as Homo naledi. Since the initial discovery, an international research team has discovered more fossils of the species, and work is focusing on learning more about how Homo naledi lived some 200,000 years ago.

One of the more than 30 researchers studying Homo naledi is Lucas Delezene, a professor of anthropology at the University of Arkansas. He first talked with Ozarks at Large about Homo naledi in 2015 when the initial discovery was announced. He recently spoke with Ozarks at Large to give us an update on the quest to understand one of humanity’s close genetic relatives

Anthropology
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
