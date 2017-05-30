Continued Research Unearths More Details About Early Human Relative

In 2013, a team of cavers in South Africa discovered human-like fossils, which were eventually identified as a near relative to modern humans that is now known as Homo naledi. Since the initial discovery, an international research team has discovered more fossils of the species, and work is focusing on learning more about how Homo naledi lived some 200,000 years ago.

One of the more than 30 researchers studying Homo naledi is Lucas Delezene, a professor of anthropology at the University of Arkansas. He first talked with Ozarks at Large about Homo naledi in 2015 when the initial discovery was announced. He recently spoke with Ozarks at Large to give us an update on the quest to understand one of humanity’s close genetic relatives