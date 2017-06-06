Brightwater Culinary Institute in Bentonville Concocts Campus Kitchen

Brightwater, Northwest Arkansas Community College's Center for the Study of Food based in Bentonville has launched a Campus Kitchen which is recovering surplus food to reduce hunger in the region. Once a week Brightwater student chefs will prepare healthful meals for delivery to low-income seniors and other residents. We speak with NWACC's Campus Kitchen facilitator, Lauren Peiser, as well as with a spokesperson for the national "Campus Kitchens" program.
