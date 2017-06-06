© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Brightwater Culinary Institute in Bentonville Concocts Campus Kitchen

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 6, 2017 at 1:52 PM CDT
Haley O'Brien
This test meal, recently prepared by Brightwater student chefs from recovered food gleaned from local farmers market, was distributed to a low-income senior community.

Brightwater, Northwest Arkansas Community College's Center for the Study of Food based in Bentonville has launched a Campus Kitchen which is recovering surplus food to reduce hunger in the region. Once a week Brightwater student chefs will prepare healthful meals for delivery to low-income seniors and other residents. We speak with NWACC's Campus Kitchen facilitator, Lauren Peiser, as well as with a spokesperson for the national "Campus Kitchens" program.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
