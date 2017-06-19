Fayetteville Sustainable Agri-Training Program For U.S. Veterans Goes National

The "Armed to Farm" program deployed by the National Center For Appropriate Technology office in Fayetteville, has trained hundreds of U.S. veterans sustainable farming skills from managing farm financials to flocks. Now the project is taking root across the county. We catch up with some veterans-in-training at "Across the Creek Farm" in south Washington County.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.