Fayetteville Sustainable Agri-Training Program For U.S. Veterans Goes National

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 19, 2017 at 1:32 PM CDT
armedtofarm.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Veterans and NCAT staff examine a pasture poultry egg production wagon at Across the Creek Farm in south Washington County.

The "Armed to Farm" program deployed by the National Center For Appropriate Technology office in Fayetteville, has trained hundreds of U.S. veterans sustainable farming skills from managing farm financials to flocks. Now the project is taking root across the county. We catch up with some veterans-in-training at "Across the Creek Farm" in south Washington County.

VeteransAgricultureArmed to Farm
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
