© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

For Medical Use, Cannabis Now Accepted Among Four In Five Americans, Expert Says

Arkansas Public Media | By Bobby Ampezzan,
Bobby Ampezzan
Published June 30, 2017 at 1:01 AM CDT
John Hudak on the campus of the University of Connecticut, his alma mater, discussing marijuana and marijuana policy, in 2016.
John Hudak on the campus of the University of Connecticut, his alma mater, discussing marijuana and marijuana policy, in 2016.

Listen to the radio broadcast - part I of two - here.

The state of Arkansas today begins accepting applications for marijuana licenses, both to grow it and sell it commercially. It becomes the first so-called Bible Belt to do so, and the 29th state nationally to have a state-regulated marijuana cultivation and retail industry.

Of course, it’s still a  Schedule I narcotic under the Controlled Substances Act and illegal under federal law.

On the eve of this Independence Day weekend, Arkansas Public Media offers you this interview of John Hudak, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the author of Marijuana: A Short History, by managing editor Bobby Ampezzan. 

Listen to the full interview here.

It takes a look back at the federal government’s prohibition of marijuana, through its criminalization beginning in the 1930s, Richard Nixon's War on Drugs, and finally, the sea-change in public opinion that began developing about the time California first legalized a medical marijuana program in 1996.

Today, Hudak says, approval of recreational or so-called adult use of marijuana is at roughly 60 percent, according to polls, but nationwide approval of cannabis for therapeutic (medical) purposes is better than 80 percent.

"There are within religious groups" varying ranges of acceptance depending on age, Hudak says. "At least it’s true for recreational marijuana. It is less true for medical marijuana. For medical marijuana, there is significantly higher support even among these [older] religious people for medical compared to recreational because they are actually seeing it as a medicine, and they’re not seeing it as much as a drug anymore."

This story is produced by Arkansas Public Media. What's that? APM is a nonprofit journalism project for all of Arkansas and a collaboration among public media in the state. We're funded in part through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, with the support of partner stations KUAR, KUAF, KASU and KTXK. And, we hope, from you! You can learn more and support Arkansas Public Media's reporting at arkansaspublicmedia.org. Arkansas Public Media is Natural State news with context.

For Medical Use, Cannabis Now Accepted Among Four In Five Americans, Expert Says

Copyright 2017 Arkansas Public Media

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Arkansas Public MediaMarijuana
Bobby Ampezzan
Bobby Ampezzan is a native of Detroit who holds degrees from Dickinson College (Carlisle, PA) and the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville). He's written for The Guardian newspaper and Oxford American magazine and was a longtime staff writer fortheArkansas Democrat-Gazette. The best dimestore nugget he's lately discovered comes from James Altucher's Choose Yourself(actually, the Times' profile on Altucher, which quotes the book): "I lose at least 20 percent of my intelligence when I am resentful." Meanwhile, his faith in public radio and television stems from the unifying philosophy that not everything be serious, but curiosity should follow every thing, and that we be serious about curiosity.
See stories by Bobby Ampezzan
Bobby Ampezzan
Bobby Ampezzan is a native of Detroit who holds degrees from Dickinson College (Carlisle, PA) and the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville). He's written for The Guardian newspaper and Oxford American magazine and was a longtime staff writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The best dimestore nugget he's lately discovered comes from James Altucher's Choose Yourself (actually, the Times' profile on Altucher, which quotes the book): "I lose at least 20 percent of my intelligence when I am resentful." Meanwhile, his faith in public radio and television stems from the unifying philosophy that not everything be serious, but curiosity should follow every thing, and that we be serious about curiosity.
Related Content