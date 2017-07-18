© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Preserving Heritage Architecture: A Tale of Two Cities

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 18, 2017 at 12:50 PM CDT
Washington-Willow Historic District mansion stands derelict and may be torn down.

The fate of a crumbling historic mansion in downtown Fayetteville is raising concerns and interest in establishing a municipal preservation code. Nearly two dozen Arkansas cities have enacted such ordinances—including Eureka Springs, which, today is a major architectural heritage tourist destination.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
