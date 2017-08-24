© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Attorney General Weighs in on Religious Conscience Rights Legal Debate

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published August 24, 2017 at 12:59 PM CDT
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is co-leading a 14-state coalition in filing an Amicus Brief with the U.S. Supreme Court to grant review and protect the freedom of speech and religious refusal rights of a Washington state florist, who refused to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding. The florist was sued by the state of Washington under its discrimination law and an unfair business practices act. Rutledge says the florist’s freedom of speech is protected under the U.S. Constitution. University of Arkansas School of Law Associate Professor Danielle Weatherby, an expert on First Amendment jurisprudence and impacts on speech and diverse society, says the Arlene's Flowers case, now before the Washington State Supreme Court, is one of two major religious refusal court cases in play. The other is the Masterpiece Cakeshop case. The U.S. Supreme Court in June agreed to hear an appeal from a Lakewood, Colorado owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop who lost a discrimination case for refusing to create a cake to celebrate a same-sex wedding. Both cases are a test of state laws that ban public businesses with religious preferences from accommodating same-sex couples.

 

Ozarks at Large Stories LGBTQreligious freedom
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
