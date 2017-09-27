Hundreds of Climbers Go to Hell and Back
1 of 16
Can you spot them? There are three climbers in this photo.
Z. Sitek
2 of 16
Climbers gather before the start of 24 Hours of Horseshoe Hell.
Z. SITEK
3 of 16
Climbers prepare to ascend bluffs in an area called the North 40.
Z. SITEK
4 of 16
Climbers at the North 40.
Z. SITEK
5 of 16
Climbers at the North 40.
Z. SITEK
6 of 16
Climbers at the North 40.
Z. SITEK
7 of 16
Climbers at the North 40.
Z. SITEK
8 of 16
A climber named Tim, who was featured in the story, and his partner navigate a tricky route.
Z. SITEK
9 of 16
Tim manages to navigate his way over an outcropping in the bluff.
Z. SITEK
10 of 16
Tim on his way to the top.
Z. SITEK
11 of 16
Climbers at the North 40.
Z. SITEK
12 of 16
Climbers at the North 40.
Z. SITEK
13 of 16
Climbers at the North 40.
Z. SITEK
14 of 16
Climbers at the North 40.
Z. SITEK
15 of 16
Climbers at the North 40.
Z. SITEK
16 of 16
Horseshoe Canyon Ranch
Z. SITEK
Hundreds of climbers from all over the country descended on Horseshoe Canyon Ranch this weekend to ascend the hundreds of routes that snake across the miles of bluffs in the area. Their goal was to climb as many routes as they could in 24 hours during an event called 24 Hours of Horseshoe Hell.