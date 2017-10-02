New RMI Consul General Takes Helm in Springdale

Two months ago, the Republic of the Marshall Islands Embassy in Washington D.C. announced the appointment of Eldon Alik as Consul General for the Marshall Islands Consulate in Springdale, Arkansas. Alik, who assumed office in September has replaced retiring Consul General Carmen Chong Gum, who established the consulate in 2010. As many as 12,000 Marshallese migrants now live in Arkansas as legal migrants under a Compact of Free Association with the U.S. We drop by the Springdale consulate to learn how Consul General Alik intends to serve his people.