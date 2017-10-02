© 2022 KUAF
New RMI Consul General Takes Helm in Springdale

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 2, 2017 at 12:51 PM CDT
Consul General Eldon Alik seated in his office inside the Marshallese Consulate in Springdale.

Two months ago, the Republic of the Marshall Islands Embassy in Washington D.C. announced the appointment of Eldon Alik as Consul General for the Marshall Islands Consulate in Springdale, Arkansas. Alik, who assumed office in September has replaced retiring Consul General Carmen Chong Gum, who established the consulate in 2010. As many as 12,000 Marshallese migrants now live in Arkansas as legal migrants under a Compact of Free Association with the U.S. We drop by the Springdale consulate to learn how Consul General Alik intends to serve his people.

Ozarks at Large Stories Marshall IslandsMarshallese community
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
