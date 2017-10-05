Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project To Generate Huge Surge of Rewewable Electricty to the Region
The new Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project, the nation's largest wind farm, is under construction in Western Oklahoma. Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) plans to buy a majority stake in the farm, once complete, and build a new transmission line to deliver the clean, renewable energy to customers in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. We visit SWEPCO headquarters in Fayetteville to discuss details with spokesperson Peter Main.