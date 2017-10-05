© 2022 KUAF
Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project To Generate Huge Surge of Rewewable Electricty to the Region

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 5, 2017 at 12:52 PM CDT
Peter Main at SWEPCO headquarters in Fayetteville.

The new Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project, the nation's largest wind farm, is under construction in Western Oklahoma. Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) plans to buy a majority stake in the farm, once complete, and build a new transmission line to deliver the clean, renewable energy to customers in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. We visit SWEPCO headquarters in Fayetteville to discuss details with spokesperson Peter Main.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
