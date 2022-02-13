Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Wind power
-
A new wind farm in Oklahoma, owned by Southwestern Electric Power Company and sister utility, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, recently began to…
-
The Wind Catcher Energy Connection, under development on the Oklahoma Panhandle, will be one of the largest wind turbine arrays of its kind. Once built,…
-
The new Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project, the nation's largest wind farm, is under construction in Western Oklahoma. Southwestern Electric Power…
-
Property zoning for an experimental wind farm to be constructed on a newly annexed parcel of land near a residential district of Elm Springs has stalled…
-
The 300-acre wind farm, which will likely be annexed into the town of Elm Springs, has raised health and noise concerns among residents.