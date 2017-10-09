© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Veteran-Owned Doomsday Coffee and Roasterie in Fayetteville is on a Mission

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 9, 2017 at 1:40 PM CDT
doomsday_coffee.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Jason Collins, behind the counter with Doomsday barista, Jonathan McMillan.

The newly launched Doomsday Coffee shop in Evelyn Hills Center in Fayetteville donates a percentage of proceeds from every bag of coffee beans sold to various veteran nonprofits, especially "Mission 22" which works to reduce U.S. veteran suicide. We meet veteran owner and operator, Jason Collins.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Veterans
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content