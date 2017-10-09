Veteran-Owned Doomsday Coffee and Roasterie in Fayetteville is on a Mission

The newly launched Doomsday Coffee shop in Evelyn Hills Center in Fayetteville donates a percentage of proceeds from every bag of coffee beans sold to various veteran nonprofits, especially "Mission 22" which works to reduce U.S. veteran suicide. We meet veteran owner and operator, Jason Collins.
