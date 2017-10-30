Draft Arkansas Enhanced Concealed Handgun Carry Licensure Guidelines Scrutinized

As soon as Arkansas's new enhanced concealed gun carry law went into effect on Sept. 1, the Arkansas State Police set about revising the state's conventional concealed handgun carry permit rules, first issued in 2009. The new guidelines are being drafted by the state police in accordance with new laws passed earlier this year allowing guns on public college campuses and other prohibited places. Arkansas is among an estimated ten states with such laws on the books. But when compared to getting a conventional concealed handgun permit, obtaining an enhanced concealed handgun license will be much more difficult. Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler discusses the newly released draft rules, which were published Oct. 11. The state police is accepting public comment through Nov. 10. A public hearing is scheduled Oct. 31 at state police headquarters in Little Rock.