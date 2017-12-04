Arkansas Climate Refugee Report Featured on Weather Channel's "United States Of Climate Change"

The Weather Channel is producing a series of online climate impact reports from all 50 states titled the “United States of Climate Change.” So far, 33 states have submitted stories, including Arkansas. We learn how award-winning documentary producer Dale Carpenter collaborated with noted cartoonist Nate Powell on “Awaiting a Wave,” which profiles the beginnings of a Marshallese climate refugee crisis.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.