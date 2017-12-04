© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Climate Refugee Report Featured on Weather Channel's "United States Of Climate Change"

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 4, 2017 at 11:07 AM CST
the_weather_channel.jpg
courtesy: The Weather Channel
/
An excerpt from "Awaiting a Wave"

The Weather Channel is producing a series of online climate impact reports from all 50 states titled the “United States of Climate Change.” So far, 33 states have submitted stories, including Arkansas. We learn how award-winning documentary producer Dale Carpenter collaborated with noted cartoonist Nate Powell on “Awaiting a Wave,” which profiles the beginnings of a Marshallese climate refugee crisis.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Climate changeMarshall IslandsMarshallese community
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content