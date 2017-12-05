New Eureka Springs Hostel To Accommodate Youth and Recreationalists

Eureka Springs is packed with all sorts of tourist accommodations including motels, hotels, cabins, cottages and B&Bs. This autumn, plans were approved for a hostel, the first for Eureka and the third in the state. Hostels are traditional low cost accommodation for traveling students, hikers and cyclists. Northwest Arkansas architect, Terry McGuire, is designing and developing the project, to be located in uptown Eureka. Investor and hostel manager Kenton Sciarra walks us through the plans.
