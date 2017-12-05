© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

New Eureka Springs Hostel To Accommodate Youth and Recreationalists

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 5, 2017 at 1:44 PM CST
A men's dormitory inside Little Rock Firehouse Hostel sleeps more than a dozen.

Eureka Springs is packed with all sorts of tourist accommodations including motels, hotels, cabins, cottages and B&Bs. This autumn, plans were approved for a hostel, the first for Eureka and the third in the state. Hostels are traditional low cost accommodation for traveling students, hikers and cyclists. Northwest Arkansas architect, Terry McGuire, is designing and developing the project, to be located in uptown Eureka. Investor and hostel manager Kenton Sciarra walks us through the plans.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
