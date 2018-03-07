Fort Smith Housing Authority Stands Out as Public-Sector Innovator

According to the University of Arkansas Community Design Center, developers in the U.S. will need to build 30 million new housing units between 2010 and 2030. So far, they are only meeting about 15 to 20 percent of that total. The hardest hit in that kind of housing market are those with the lowest incomes, but public housing authorities are also struggling to meet demand with less funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Fort Smith Housing Authority began adapting to that reality in the mid-2000s. Since then, the agency has changed its business model and mission, which has allowed it to become more innovative in the ways it provides affordable housing to the community.