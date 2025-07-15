Modus Studio unveils a functional landmark at Centennial Park
Centennial Park Pavilion on Millsap Mountain, a popular destination for cyclists, has been honored with a 2025 AIA Small Project Award for design excellence. Modus Studio designed the structure, which blends Ozark barn-inspired architecture with modern utility, serving as both a park landmark and a gathering space beyond just restrooms. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams visited the park and spoke with Chris Baribeau and Michael Pope about the project.