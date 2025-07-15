© 2025 KUAF
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Modus Studio unveils a functional landmark at Centennial Park

By Kyle Kellams
Published July 15, 2025 at 3:37 PM CDT
Kyle Kellams
/
kuaf

Centennial Park Pavilion on Millsap Mountain, a popular destination for cyclists, has been honored with a 2025 AIA Small Project Award for design excellence. Modus Studio designed the structure, which blends Ozark barn-inspired architecture with modern utility, serving as both a park landmark and a gathering space beyond just restrooms. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams visited the park and spoke with Chris Baribeau and Michael Pope about the project.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
