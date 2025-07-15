Marshallese community faces barriers to WIC program access

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Arkansas has the second-lowest WIC participation rate in the nation, with only 35% of eligible residents using the program that provides specific nutritional foods for women, infants and children. A study by UAMS found particular challenges for minority communities like the Marshallese, who may be unfamiliar with approved food options, and children under 5 who have the lowest enrollment rates.

Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Clare Brown, associate professor at UAMS and vice chair for education of their health policy and management department.