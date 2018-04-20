© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Iranian Immigrant Chooses New Life in Fayetteville

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 20, 2018 at 1:16 PM CDT
J. Froelich
Ghadir Goodarzy sits in the Fayetteville apartment he shares with his son.

After winning the U.S. Diversity Visa Lottery, Ghadir Abass Goodarzy chose to immigrate to Fayetteville to embark on a new life and second career. This story is part of our continuing series of profiles on Ozark Literacy Council students. Ozark Literacy Council offers all classes free of charge.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Ozark Literacy Council
Jacqueline Froelich
