Clear Spring School Class Fashions Hardwood Canes for Local Clinic
Doug Stowe observes middle school students Uri Mahurin and Arah Diggs sanding canes.
Doug Stowe stands inside his woodworking shop at Clear Spring School holding a cane prototype.
Arah Diggs smooths a walnut cane handle.
The Clear Spring Middle School woodshop class has donated nearly two dozen hand-crafted hardwood canes to Dr. Greg Kresse at Eureka Springs Family Clinic for distribution to those in need.
J. Froelich
Eureka Springs craftsman Doug Stowe teaches woodworking to students at Clear Spring School, espousing a practice he calls “Wisdom of the Hands.” This year, his middle school shop students chose to create a set of hand-crafted hardwood canes, which they donated to Eureka Springs Family Clinic for distribution to those in need.