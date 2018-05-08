U of A Preserves Fay Jones' Home in Real and Virtual Worlds
1 of 18
Fay Jones finished building his family home on Hillcrest Avenue in Fayetteville in 1956.
Z. Sitek
2 of 18
The ballustrade around the terrace, as well as other portions of the house, had to be replaced due to water damage.
Z. Sitek
3 of 18
Taking after Frank Lloyd Wright, the doors of Jones' homes were often hidden from view. In this case, the door is on the back side of the house.
Z. SITEK
4 of 18
Jones incorporated this boulder into one of the walls downstairs after finding it during construction.
Z. SITEK
5 of 18
The downstairs of the home was made to feel cave-like with floors and walls of stone and a low ceiling.
Z. SITEK
6 of 18
The fireplace downstairs extends through the middle of the house to the upstairs.
Z. SITEK
7 of 18
The upstairs portion of the house is entirely open where the master bedroom shares a space with the living room area.
Z. SITEK
8 of 18
The floors had been refinished and were covered with cardboard while work went on on the rest of the house.
Z. SITEK
9 of 18
The house has many windows that look out on the landscape around it.
Z. SITEK
10 of 18
Another feature of Jones' homes was built-in furniture like these shelves in the bedroom.
Z. SITEK
11 of 18
Even the space for the bed was built into the house.
Z. SITEK
12 of 18
One of the sitting areas built into the house. Eventually there will be cushions to complete the couch.
Z. SITEK
13 of 18
Jones' homes also include built-in light fixtures with unique geometric cutouts.
Z. SITEK
14 of 18
Light fixtures above the kitchen area.
Z. SITEK
15 of 18
Jones often tucked away areas used for storage so they were not a prominent feature of the house.
Z. SITEK
16 of 18
Scanning equipment from the Center for Advanced Spatial Technologies used to collect surface data at Fay Jones' home.
Z. SITEK
17 of 18
The scanner data will be used to help create a 3D model of the home that will be used in a traveling kiosk and a web application.
Z. SITEK
18 of 18
The remnants of a second home Fay Jones had started building on the property next to his home.
Z. SITEK
The daughters of architect E. Fay Jones gifted their childhood home to the University of Arkansas in 2015. Since then, the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design has been working to restore and preserve the house on Hillcrest Avenue in Fayetteville. Jones finished building the house in 1956 and lived there until his death in 2004. The architecture school is also working with the Tesseract Center for Immersive Environments and Game Design and the Center for Advanced Spatial Technologies to create a 3D model of the home that can be shared and explored in a traveling kiosk, as well as an online web application.