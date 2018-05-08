U of A Preserves Fay Jones' Home in Real and Virtual Worlds

The daughters of architect E. Fay Jones gifted their childhood home to the University of Arkansas in 2015. Since then, the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design has been working to restore and preserve the house on Hillcrest Avenue in Fayetteville. Jones finished building the house in 1956 and lived there until his death in 2004. The architecture school is also working with the Tesseract Center for Immersive Environments and Game Design and the Center for Advanced Spatial Technologies to create a 3D model of the home that can be shared and explored in a traveling kiosk, as well as an online web application.