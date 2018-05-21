As Suicide Stats Surface, Local Nonprofit Focuses on First Responders' Mental Health

A recent study suggests first responders, like police officers and firefighters, are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. Gene Page of the Bentonville Police Department and Mary Schulz, a local social worker, recently formed HEROES of NWA to address the problem that has been decades in the making. The organization aims to encourage conversation and provide financial assistance to cover therapy visits beyond the six hours currently offered to first responders through Employee Assistance Programs.