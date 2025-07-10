Papa Rap returns to KUAF to entertain, inform

There are many ways you may come across Al “Papa Rap” Lopez. He has been in northwest Arkansas for over 30 years, serving as an educator, musician, emcee, performer and active community member.

Papa Rap returned to our studio this week for a conversation. While he has been on Ozarks at Large several times over the past 30 years, it has always been to promote others in our area. This time, we wanted to focus the conversation on him. When he arrived at the Carver Center for Public Radio, it was no surprise that he brought along a cajon, a small box-shaped percussion instrument.