© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach 3,000 members during The Great KUAF Invite! Click here to learn more.
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Papa Rap returns to KUAF to entertain, inform

By Kyle Kellams
Published July 10, 2025 at 4:52 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Facebook

There are many ways you may come across Al “Papa Rap” Lopez. He has been in northwest Arkansas for over 30 years, serving as an educator, musician, emcee, performer and active community member.

Papa Rap returned to our studio this week for a conversation. While he has been on Ozarks at Large several times over the past 30 years, it has always been to promote others in our area. This time, we wanted to focus the conversation on him. When he arrived at the Carver Center for Public Radio, it was no surprise that he brought along a cajon, a small box-shaped percussion instrument.

Tags
Ozarks at Large EducationLocal Music NewsLanguage
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content