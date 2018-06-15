Downhill-Specific Mountain Bike Park Opens in Eureka Springs
A map of the new downhill mountain bike park at Lake Leatherwood.
Each downhill trail is rated on its difficulty and includes information about the features riders may encounter.
The signs emphasize that riders ride within their skill level and approach each trail with caution.
Parks and Recreation Commission and Walton Family Foundation representatives cut the ribbon on the trail system.
The Eureka Springs Parks and Recreation Commission unveiled on Thursday a new, downhill-specific mountain biking trail system at Lake Leatherwood. The trails are driven by gravity, which means riders do not have to pedal because they are going downhill while encountering obstacles like jumps or drops. The downhill park was funded by a $1 million investment from the Walton Family Foundation.