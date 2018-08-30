Iconic Pea Ridge Civil War Tavern Undergoing Restoration

The original Elkhorn Tavern, built in 1833, was a popular stop for the Butterfield Overland Stagecoach. It also served as a staging site for Union troops during the Civil War until Confederate guerrillas torched it in 1863. Rebuilt soon after the war, the structure was transferred to the National Park Service in 1960, and the historic tavern is now undergoing complete reconstruction. Park Superintendent Kevin Eads provides a guided tour.