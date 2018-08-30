© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Iconic Pea Ridge Civil War Tavern Undergoing Restoration

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 30, 2018 at 10:39 AM CDT
elk_horn_tavern.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Pea Ridge National Military Park Superintendent Kevin Eads stands at the gate of the historic Elkhorn Tavern.

The original Elkhorn Tavern, built in 1833, was a popular stop for the Butterfield Overland Stagecoach. It also served as a staging site for Union troops during the Civil War until Confederate guerrillas torched it in 1863. Rebuilt soon after the war, the structure was transferred to the National Park Service in 1960, and the historic tavern is now undergoing complete reconstruction. Park Superintendent Kevin Eads provides a guided tour.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Pea Ridge Military Park
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content