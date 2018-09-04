© 2022 KUAF
Public Concern, Bioremediation Research Focus on Industrial Animal Agriculture Pollution

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 4, 2018 at 2:17 PM CDT
poultry_cafo.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Dr. Philip Moore stands outside a University of Arkansas Poultry Research Station.

Pollution from industrial animal agriculture in Arkansas has attracted a lot of public attention. The proliferations of industrial CAFOs, concentrated animal feeding operations, and AFOs, animal feeding operations, is being spurred by growing consumer demand for cheap fast-food burgers, nuggets, and wings. To limit environmental impacts, scientists in Arkansas have been developing improved agricultural practices to protect sensitive airsheds and watersheds from industrial farm pollution.

