Public Concern, Bioremediation Research Focus on Industrial Animal Agriculture Pollution
Pollution from industrial animal agriculture in Arkansas has attracted a lot of public attention. The proliferations of industrial CAFOs, concentrated animal feeding operations, and AFOs, animal feeding operations, is being spurred by growing consumer demand for cheap fast-food burgers, nuggets, and wings. To limit environmental impacts, scientists in Arkansas have been developing improved agricultural practices to protect sensitive airsheds and watersheds from industrial farm pollution.