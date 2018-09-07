Protest and Arrest at the Kavanaugh Hearing

Since President Trump’s inauguration, Harrie Farrow of Eureka Springs has made several trips to Washington, D.C. to participate in acts of civil disobedience, many of which have gotten her arrested. This week, she went to Capitol Hill to protest the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, who the president nominated to the Supreme Court. Like dozens of other protesters, Farrow was escorted out and arrested for disrupting the hearing. Several photographers captured the moment Farrow was taken out of the chamber by two police officers. You can see those photos here and here.