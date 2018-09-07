© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Protest and Arrest at the Kavanaugh Hearing

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published September 7, 2018 at 2:23 PM CDT
Harrie Farrow was arrested Tuesday after disrupting the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Since President Trump’s inauguration, Harrie Farrow of Eureka Springs has made several trips to Washington, D.C. to participate in acts of civil disobedience, many of which have gotten her arrested. This week, she went to Capitol Hill to protest the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, who the president nominated to the Supreme Court. Like dozens of other protesters, Farrow was escorted out and arrested for disrupting the hearing. Several photographers captured the moment Farrow was taken out of the chamber by two police officers. You can see those photos here and here.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Eureka SpringsSupreme Court
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
