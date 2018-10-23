© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Counties Acquire New Voting Equipment Ahead of Midterm Elections

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 23, 2018 at 2:00 PM CDT

More than two-thirds of Arkansas counties have secured new, electronic voting equipment in time for this year's midterm elections. We speak with a county elections coordinator and with a county election commissioner about the new equipment. We also learn how security is built into the new systems and how electronic voting offers convenience for voters and election officials.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
