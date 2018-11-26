© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

States Agree to Reduce Pollution in Illinois River

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 26, 2018 at 2:04 PM CST
courtesy: Illinois River Watershed Partnership
/

Arkansas and Oklahoma have agreed on developing a collaborative watershed management plan for the Illinois River Watershed. Oklahoma has long fought with Arkansas over pollution in the 145-mile long river, which originates in southern Washington County.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
