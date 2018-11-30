New College Prep Curriculum In Place at Fayetteville High School

Incoming freshmen at Fayetteville High School can take part in a new, advanced placement curriculum designed to prepare students for college. Fayetteville High is one of two schools in Arkansas and one of 103 schools nationally testing the curriculum.
