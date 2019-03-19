0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
PIXEL: A School for Media Arts Opens in Rogers
A new media arts school called PIXEL based in Rogers offers classes to youth and adults interested in graphic design, animation and video game development. The school, based at The Center for Nonprofits is directed by Hollywood digital animator David Kersey. The Art School also facilitates NERDIES™ for kids, originated by Brad Harvey.