Ozarks at Large Stories
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PIXEL: A School for Media Arts Opens in Rogers

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 19, 2019 at 9:46 AM CDT
PIXEL.jpg
David Kersey, executive director of PIXEL, stands with executive assistant Megan Perez outside their graphic arts school at the Center for Nonprofits in Rogers.

A new media arts school called PIXEL based in Rogers offers classes to youth and adults interested in graphic design, animation and video game development. The school, based at The Center for Nonprofits is directed by Hollywood digital animator David Kersey.  The Art School also facilitates NERDIES™ for kids, originated by Brad Harvey. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
