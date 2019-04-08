New Evidence Shows Connection Between Oral Health, Heart Health

Heart health may start with a healthy mouth. New research indicates that oral health and heart health may be connected, so protecting your teeth and gums could protect your heart as well. This is the first installment in our year-long collaborative Arkansas Public Media oral health series available for viewing here.
Ann Kenda joined Arkansas Public Media in January 2017 from Sudbury, Massachusetts. She is a graduate of Syracuse University and previously worked in public radio, commercial radio and newspaper in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She focuses on health, justice, education and energy as part of the Arkansas Public Media team. Her stories can be found on the airwaves, ArkansasPublicMedia.org and social media.