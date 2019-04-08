© 2022 KUAF
New Evidence Shows Connection Between Oral Health, Heart Health

KUAF | By Ann Kenda
Published April 8, 2019 at 1:33 PM CDT
Suzanne Cline, a hygienist at Jonesboro Dental Care, prepares to clean Dr. Richard Stevenson's teeth.

Heart health may start with a healthy mouth. New research indicates that oral health and heart health may be connected, so protecting your teeth and gums could protect your heart as well. This is the first installment in our year-long collaborative Arkansas Public Media oral health series available for viewing here.

