Juvenile Detention Center Readies to Open First-of-Its-Kind Shelter
1 of 4
Benton County Juvenile Detention Center staff had one of the detention center pods converted into a lounge and eight individual bedrooms.
Z. Sitek
2 of 4
Before the conversion, the lounge and bedroom areas looked like this existing detention center pod.
Z. Sitek
3 of 4
The converted shelter bedrooms include carpeting, memory foam mattresses, bedding, lamps and desks with drawers.
Z. Sitek
4 of 4
A detention center jail cell.
Z. Sitek
The Benton County Juvenile Detention Center is readying to open its Alternative Placement Adolescent Center. Officials say it will be a first-of-its-kind shelter for boys ages 13 to 17, who have been arrested, and will serve as an alternative to jail.