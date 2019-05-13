Public "Stop the Bleed" Courses Offered by UAPD

The American College of Surgeons has designated May as the inaugural National "Stop the Bleed" month. Emergency managers across the country are teaching life-saving bleeding control techniques to the general public. The University of Arkansas Police Department is offering two courses Tuesday May 14th. To register email: uaem@uark.edu. Walk-ins are welcome.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.