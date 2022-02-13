Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Blood
From December: Many blood suppliers in the region, and nationally, face record low levels heading into the holiday season.
Namida Lab, a private biotech startup headquartered in Fayetteville, commercial COVID-19 serology antibody testing to the public and expanded blood…
The American Red Cross is in need of donations from donors of all blood types. This summer, the nonprofit is testing all blood, platelet and plasma…
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized an experimental plasma therapy program in Arkansas to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. In this…
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, with facilities in Springdale and Bentonville, remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic under strict medical…
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is using a new self-contained blood collection vehicle in Northwest Arkansas. The new vehicle, dubbed “The Blood…
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is experiencing a shortage of A+ and O- blood types. Blood drives are scheduled in Benton County throughout this…
The American College of Surgeons has designated May as the inaugural National "Stop the Bleed" month. Emergency managers across the country are teaching…
Patients who recieve blood transfusions at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith can now use an online service to send an anonymous message to their blood donor.…
For more than a year, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has had a program to reward those who give blood, but a new wrinkle will allow donors not only…