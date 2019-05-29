River Valley Faces Long Recovery Following Days of Flooding
1 of 8
Water surrounds homes off of Dallas Street in Fort Smith.
Z. Sitek
2 of 8
The swollen Arkansas River as it flows under the Garrison Avenue bridge in Fort Smith.
Z. Sitek
3 of 8
Water floods a portion of Grand Avenue near Riverpointe Wine & Spirits in Fort Smith.
Z. Sitek
4 of 8
The Garrison Avenue bridge was closed to traffic, but was open to pedestrians.
Z. Sitek
5 of 8
Flood waters surround trees at Bella Isle Park, which sits along the riverfront in downtown Fort Smith.
Z. Sitek
6 of 8
The levee along Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith.
Z. Sitek
7 of 8
Volunteers prepare sandbags in a parking lot off of Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith.
Z. Sitek
8 of 8
Volunteers set out food at one of the feeding stations in Fort Smith.
Z. Sitek
The Arkansas River in the River Valley crested at just below 41 feet Wednesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The water rose less than expected, but still beat the previous record of 38 feet. It also damaged nearly a thousand structures of which more than 600 were homes. As the river begins receding, residents and city leaders are undertaking recovery efforts. Volunteers can sign up to help here and monetary donations can be made to the United Way by texting FLOOD2019 to 91999.