River Valley Faces Long Recovery Following Days of Flooding

The Arkansas River in the River Valley crested at just below 41 feet Wednesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The water rose less than expected, but still beat the previous record of 38 feet. It also damaged nearly a thousand structures of which more than 600 were homes. As the river begins receding, residents and city leaders are undertaking recovery efforts. Volunteers can sign up to help here and monetary donations can be made to the United Way by texting FLOOD2019 to 91999.