Embattled Buffalo River Factory Hog Farm to Close

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced June 13 that an agreement had been reached between the state and operators of C&H Hog Farms to permanently close the industrial swine-breeding facility located on the Buffalo National River watershed in Newton County. The farmers will be paid $6.2 million dollars in compensation and a perpetual conservation easement will be placed on the farm site.
