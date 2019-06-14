© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Embattled Buffalo River Factory Hog Farm to Close

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published June 14, 2019 at 2:22 PM CDT
hog_farm_close.jpg
J. FROELICH
/
KUAF
C&H Hog Farms co-owner Jason Henson poses in front of a half-filled hog sewage lagoon during a media tour of the newly built hog factory farm in 2013.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced June 13 that an agreement had been reached between the state and operators of C&H Hog Farms to permanently close the industrial swine-breeding facility located on the Buffalo National River watershed in Newton County. The farmers will be paid $6.2 million dollars in compensation and a perpetual conservation easement will be placed on the farm site.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
