© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
UofAlogo100.jpg
University of Arkansas

Restoration of Frontier Woolsey Prairie Farmstead Progresses

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 16, 2019 at 12:14 PM CDT
1 of 6
The Woolsey Farmstead house, built in 1842, will be restored to its original frontier style.
Jacqueline A Froelich
2 of 6
Remants of the Woolsey Farmstead smokehouse and sweet potato curing house still stand next to the original well.
Jacqueline Froelich
3 of 6
Wade Abernathy, supervisor Fayetteville Facilities Management, stands next to one of two fireplaces in the derelict farmhouse.
Jacqueline Froelich
4 of 6
Woolsey Farmstead graveyard will also be surveyed and restored.
Jacqueline Froelich
5 of 6
Woolsey Farmstead family gravestone marks where Matilda and Samuel Woolsey are buried.
Jacqueline Froelich
6 of 6
Woolsey Farmstead family cemetery unmarked headstones are scattered about.
Jacqueline Froelich

_woolsey_farmstead.jpg
Credit Vladislav Yeliseyev / Ozarks at Large
/
Ozarks at Large
A rendering of the planned restoration of Woolsey Farmstead.

The city of Fayetteville remains on track with an ambitious plan to restore and preserve the Woolsey Farmstead, a pioneer western Washington County settlement adjacent to recently conserved Woolsey Wet Prairie.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Fayetteville
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content