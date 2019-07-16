Restoration of Frontier Woolsey Prairie Farmstead Progresses
The Woolsey Farmstead house, built in 1842, will be restored to its original frontier style.
Jacqueline A Froelich
Remants of the Woolsey Farmstead smokehouse and sweet potato curing house still stand next to the original well.
Jacqueline Froelich
Wade Abernathy, supervisor Fayetteville Facilities Management, stands next to one of two fireplaces in the derelict farmhouse.
Jacqueline Froelich
Woolsey Farmstead graveyard will also be surveyed and restored.
Jacqueline Froelich
Woolsey Farmstead family gravestone marks where Matilda and Samuel Woolsey are buried.
Jacqueline Froelich
Woolsey Farmstead family cemetery unmarked headstones are scattered about.
Jacqueline Froelich
The city of Fayetteville remains on track with an ambitious plan to restore and preserve the Woolsey Farmstead, a pioneer western Washington County settlement adjacent to recently conserved Woolsey Wet Prairie.