New Regional Arts Service Organization Under Development in NWA
Published August 1, 2019 at 11:41 AM CDT
Courtesy
/
The Boston Foundation
Allyson Esposito, the executive director of the yet-to-be-named arts service organization.
A new regional arts service organization is launching in Northwest Arkansas. It will be developed by the
Northwest Arkansas Council and has backing from the Walton Family Foundation. While the organization doesn’t have a name, it does have an executive director. We speak with Allyson Esposito about her new position.
