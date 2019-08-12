Tyson Unveils Manufacturing Automation Center in Downtown Springdale
TMAC is Tyson's third investment in facilities in downtown Springdale.
Z. Sitek
The robotic arms are used to move boxes from a conveyor belt to pallets.
Z. Sitek
TMAC includes a training room for employees.
Z. Sitek
The facility also include an innovation lab to develop new technology.
Z. Sitek
Some of the robots use machine vision, which allows them to sort products by size, shape and color.
Z. Sitek
Tyson Foods unveiled its Manufacturing Automation Center in downtown Springdale last week. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to help the company develop more automation and robotics for its food processing plants.