© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Tyson Unveils Manufacturing Automation Center in Downtown Springdale

KUAF
Published August 12, 2019 at 2:04 PM CDT
1 of 5
TMAC is Tyson's third investment in facilities in downtown Springdale.
Z. Sitek
2 of 5
The robotic arms are used to move boxes from a conveyor belt to pallets.
Z. Sitek
3 of 5
TMAC includes a training room for employees.
Z. Sitek
4 of 5
The facility also include an innovation lab to develop new technology.
Z. Sitek
5 of 5
Some of the robots use machine vision, which allows them to sort products by size, shape and color.
Z. Sitek

Tyson Foods unveiled its Manufacturing Automation Center in downtown Springdale last week. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to help the company develop more automation and robotics for its food processing plants.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Tyson FoodsSpringdaleDowntown Springdale
Related Content