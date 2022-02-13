Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Tyson Foods
-
The Union of Concerned Scientists and The Guardian released a report earlier this month that says Tyson's "near monopoly" on the poultry industry in…
-
On Tuesday Tyson Foods announced office employees are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 1, while frontline workers are required to be fully…
-
On Feb. 5th, Facing South published an article by Olivia Paschal titled "Emails show Tyson's sway over Arkansas mayor during COVID surge in plants." In…
-
This week, a Democrat-led House panel launched a probe into coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants around the country. On Monday, the House Select…
-
The day after Tyson Foods released the results of its facility-wide COVID-19 testing initiative, protesters with Venceremos marched through downtown…
-
Magaly Licolli, the cofounder of Venceremos, and Mireya Reith, the founding executive director of Arkansas United, are calling on state leaders to act as…
-
The social justice group Venceremos recently tried to deliver petitions signed by nearly 200 line workers to the plant manager of a Tyson poultry…
-
Tyson Foods unveiled its Manufacturing Automation Center in downtown Springdale last week. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to help the company…
-
Tyson Foods is donating 110,000 pounds of protein to the NWA Food Bank as part of its Miles that Matter program. The Springdale-based company has donated…
-
For the last five years, Tyson Foods' Upward Academy has offered ESL, GED and citizenship courses and assistance to the employees at its plants. The…