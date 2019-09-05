House of Songs Hosts Songwriters Summit

This week, The House of Songs is hosting six singer-songwriters at its Bentonville location. Elles Bailey, Dylan Earl, Jonathan Terrell, Judy Blank, Brandy Zdan, Jamie Freeman and House of Songs Artistic Director Graham Weber stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about the summit and to give us a preview of performances by the group this weekend in Bentonville and Fayetteville.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.