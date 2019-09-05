House of Songs Hosts Songwriters Summit

This week, The House of Songs is hosting six singer-songwriters at its Bentonville location. Elles Bailey, Dylan Earl, Jonathan Terrell, Judy Blank, Brandy Zdan, Jamie Freeman and House of Songs Artistic Director Graham Weber stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about the summit and to give us a preview of performances by the group this weekend in Bentonville and Fayetteville.