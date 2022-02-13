Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The House of Songs
-
Local country songwriter Dylan Earl wrote a song with Dutch Americana queen Judy Blank in fall 2019 as part of a songwriters retreat by The House of…
-
Several international songwriters were in Northwest Arkansas in early January for the 2020 House of Songs Songwriters Summit. They also stopped by our…
-
The House of Songs will host its 2020 Songwriters Summit at 7 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Associates in Springdale. The event will showcase songs co-written…
-
Last month, the House of Songs hosted its fall Northwest Arkansas Songwriters Summit. It included songwriters Johnathan Terrell from Austin, Texas, Brandy…
-
This week, The House of Songs is hosting six singer-songwriters at its Bentonville location. Elles Bailey, Dylan Earl, Jonathan Terrell, Judy Blank,…
-
The House of Songs project, pairing songwriters who have never met, now is at home in Bentonville. We visited Friday.