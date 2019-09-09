© 2022 KUAF
New Immigrant Legal Defense Center Opens in Springdale

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 9, 2019 at 1:03 PM CDT
Michel Rangel and Mayra Esquivel stand inside the entrance of the new Arkansas Immigrant Defense headquarters in north Springdale.

The nonprofit Arkansas Immigrant Defense, formerly the Arkansas Justice Collective, provides legal services to immigrants and refugees, as well as community education and support. The public is welcome to an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at AID's new headquarters located at 4024 East Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale.

