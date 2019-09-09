New Immigrant Legal Defense Center Opens in Springdale

The nonprofit Arkansas Immigrant Defense, formerly the Arkansas Justice Collective, provides legal services to immigrants and refugees, as well as community education and support. The public is welcome to an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at AID's new headquarters located at 4024 East Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.